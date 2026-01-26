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Jesse Coleman

Seyfarth Shaw

Key details

  • Job title: Partner | Co-Chair – Healthcare Group
  • Firm: Seyfarth Shaw
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Services: Trade Secrets, Litigation
  • Type: Contentious


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