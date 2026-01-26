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Leaders 2026
Jesse Coleman
Jesse Coleman
Key details
Job title:
Partner | Co-Chair – Healthcare Group
Firm:
Seyfarth Shaw
Jurisdiction:
USA
Services:
Trade Secrets, Litigation
Type:
Contentious
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Seyfarth Shaw
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Dawn Mertineit
Partner | Chair – Boston Litigation Department
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Brian Michaelis
Partner and Chair - Intellectual Property Practice Group
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Jay Myers
Partner, Director of Innovation
Seyfarth Shaw
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Edward Maluf
Partner, Co-Chair IP
Seyfarth Shaw
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