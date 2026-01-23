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Leaders 2026
Brian Michaelis
Brian Michaelis
Key details
Job title:
Partner and Chair - Intellectual Property Practice Group
Firm:
Seyfarth Shaw
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Trademarks, Patents, Copyright, Trade Secrets
Rationale:
Leaders Directory 2025
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Seyfarth Shaw
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