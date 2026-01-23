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Brian Michaelis

Seyfarth Shaw

Key details

  • Job title: Partner and Chair - Intellectual Property Practice Group
  • Firm: Seyfarth Shaw
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Trademarks, Patents, Copyright, Trade Secrets
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025


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Seyfarth Shaw
Seyfarth Shaw
Seyfarth Shaw




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