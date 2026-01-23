Seyfarth Shaw
Seyfarth Shaw
Headquarters: Seyfarth Shaw LLP
233 South Wacker Drive
Suite 8000
Chicago, IL 60606
United States
Phone: +1 312 460 5000
Website: www.seyfarth.com
Seyfarth Shaw LLP is a global law firm providing advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, the firm supports organisations navigating complex legal challenges across a wide range of industries and jurisdictions. Seyfarth is recognised for combining high-calibre legal expertise with innovative service delivery models, enabling clients to achieve practical and commercially focused outcomes at scale.
Why Seyfarth Shaw?
Seyfarth’s approach is defined by a long-standing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and client service. The firm has been a pioneer in rethinking legal service delivery, integrating project management, process improvement, data analytics, and technology into client engagements. Through initiatives such as SeyfarthLean, Seyfarth Labs, and Seyfarth at Work, the firm helps clients address legal risk, manage complexity, and adapt to evolving business and regulatory environments. This culture of continuous improvement underpins Seyfarth’s work across litigation, transactions, and advisory matters.
Core Practices and Services:
Advisory
Litigation
Transactional Services
Employment and International Employment Law
Corporate and Commercial
Real Estate
Employee Benefits
Technology, Data, and Innovation Advisory
Industry Focus:
Construction
Energy
Financial Services
Franchise & Distribution
Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals
Hospitality & Leisure
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail, Wholesale & Distribution
Technology, Mobility & Connectivity
Transportation & Logistics
Consulting and Innovation Services:
Seyfarth at Work
Seyfarth Labs
SeyfarthLean Consulting
Office Locations:
United States
Atlanta
Boston
Charlotte
Chicago
Dallas
Houston
Los Angeles (Century City)
Los Angeles (Downtown)
New York
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
Washington, DC
Asia Pacific
Hong Kong
Melbourne
Sydney
Europe
United Kingdom (London)
Italy (operating in association with Seyfarth Shaw società tra avvocati a responsabilità limitata)
For additional information, please visit seyfarth.com, or follow the firm on LinkedIn.