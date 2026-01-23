Seyfarth Shaw

Seyfarth Shaw

Headquarters: Seyfarth Shaw LLP

233 South Wacker Drive

Suite 8000

Chicago, IL 60606

United States

Phone: +1 312 460 5000

Website: www.seyfarth.com

Seyfarth Shaw LLP is a global law firm providing advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, the firm supports organisations navigating complex legal challenges across a wide range of industries and jurisdictions. Seyfarth is recognised for combining high-calibre legal expertise with innovative service delivery models, enabling clients to achieve practical and commercially focused outcomes at scale.

Why Seyfarth Shaw?

Seyfarth’s approach is defined by a long-standing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and client service. The firm has been a pioneer in rethinking legal service delivery, integrating project management, process improvement, data analytics, and technology into client engagements. Through initiatives such as SeyfarthLean, Seyfarth Labs, and Seyfarth at Work, the firm helps clients address legal risk, manage complexity, and adapt to evolving business and regulatory environments. This culture of continuous improvement underpins Seyfarth’s work across litigation, transactions, and advisory matters.

Core Practices and Services:

Advisory

Litigation

Transactional Services

Employment and International Employment Law

Corporate and Commercial

Real Estate

Employee Benefits

Technology, Data, and Innovation Advisory

Industry Focus:

Construction

Energy

Financial Services

Franchise & Distribution

Health Care, Life Sciences & Pharmaceuticals

Hospitality & Leisure

Manufacturing

Real Estate

Retail, Wholesale & Distribution

Technology, Mobility & Connectivity

Transportation & Logistics

Consulting and Innovation Services:

Seyfarth at Work

Seyfarth Labs

SeyfarthLean Consulting

Office Locations:

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles (Century City)

Los Angeles (Downtown)

New York

Sacramento

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, DC

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong

Melbourne

Sydney

Europe

United Kingdom (London)

Italy (operating in association with Seyfarth Shaw società tra avvocati a responsabilità limitata)

For additional information, please visit seyfarth.com, or follow the firm on LinkedIn.