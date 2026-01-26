Edward (Ed) Maluf

Ed Maluf is co-chair of Seyfarth’s global Intellectual Property practice, chair of the firm’s Hispanic & Latin Business Resource Group, UNIDOS, and a member of the Advertising & Marketing team. He is an IP litigator, prosecutor, and counselor with over 35 years of experience representing global clients in intellectual property, false advertising, and technology matters. Ed represents clients in federal court, at the TTAB, NAD, and NARB, and manages global IP portfolios and licensing. A first-generation American of Dominican descent, Ed speaks Spanish fluently and is known for his responsiveness, strategic thinking, and commitment to delivering efficient, high-quality legal solutions.