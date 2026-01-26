Kenneth (Ken) Wilton

Ken Wilton leads Seyfarth’s global Trademark practice and co-chairs the Advertising & Marketing group. With deep experience across trademarks, false advertising, and copyright, he advises clients across industries on protecting IP in a global, tech-driven market. Ken litigates in federal court, handles TTAB and UDRP proceedings, and manages international anti-counterfeiting efforts. A longtime INTA member and frequent speaker, he’s recognized as a top trademark attorney by Best Lawyers, Lexology Index, WTR 1000, World IP Review, and Managing IP. Ken brings a rare blend of technical acumen, legal expertise, and leadership to complex brand protection challenges.