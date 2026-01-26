Request Trial

Katherine (Kate) Perrelli

Seyfarth Shaw

Key details

Katherine Perrelli is co-chair of Seyfarth Shaw’s Trade Secrets, Computer Fraud & Non-Competes practice. She represents businesses in high-stakes disputes involving misappropriation of confidential information, employee departures, and contract enforcement. Kate also helps clients develop and refine trade secret protection programs, policies, and training. She has handled litigation across the United States and has advised on cross-border enforcement and risk management strategies. Kate contributes to the firm’s thought leadership as co-editor of Trading Secrets, a blog focused on legal developments in trade secrets and employee mobility.

