Subscribe
shutterstock_522516928_hamidah_samutharangkoon
10 June 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Beating China’s online counterfeiters

As China continues down the path of globalisation, laws protecting IP have been playing catch up.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
China aims to tighten laws against online counterfeiters
8 September 2021   China has unveiled proposed revisions to its e-commerce law in a bid to crackdown on online counterfeit products as the country’s digital economy continues to flourish.
article
Shanghai court charges 69 over fake Chanel, Gucci, and Cartier goods
25 October 2021   The Shanghai Pudong Court has tried 69 members involved in two counterfeiting operations that sold fake Chanel, Gucci, and Cartier products.
Copyright
Online counterfeit surge amid COVID-19, warns EUIPO report
27 October 2021   The growth in e-commerce sales of counterfeit goods poses a “serious and growing risk” to economic growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton
Non-competes: Reversal of FTC's ‘sledgehammer’ approach brings welcome relief
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
Brazil hands ‘Brand Scotland’ a boost with new Scotch Whisky GI