Subscribe
tbradford
25 October 2021Alex Baldwin

Shanghai court charges 69 over fake Chanel, Gucci, and Cartier goods

The Shanghai Pudong Court has tried 69 members involved in two counterfeiting operations that sold fake Chanel, Gucci, and Cartier products.

In an  announcement on October 21, the court revealed that members of a counterfeit luxury clothing operation were handed fines ranging from 5,000 RMB to 11.7 million RMB ($1.8 million), as reported by  National Law Review.

The defendants, referred to as Liu and Zhang, organised a group of employees, as well as outside processing facilities to produce counterfeits of luxury brands, netting more than 42.4 million RMB in sales.

The business reproduced clothing from Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Balennciaga, Fendi, Loewe, and LV according to the court.

According to the announcement, Liu ran the operation and Zhang would purchase the genuine clothes for reproduction at a design office, before being sent to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) factory for mass production before heading to stores.

The supply chain also involves “dozens” of people including designers, pattern designers, quality inspectors, and salespeople.

For leading the enterprise Liu was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. Three other defendants, Zhang, Wang, and Li were also sentenced and fined at the Pudong trial.

Earlier, another 44 defendants involved in the business were handed prison terms, ranging from one year and six months to four years and three months.

Jewellery sales

The court also found that defendants Huang, Liu, and Luo were guilty of producing counterfeit Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Piaget jewellery through online storefronts on social networks Taobao and WeChat.

On October 22, 2020, Chinese public security personnel seized the counterfeit jewellery and packaging boxes.

Following a trial, 21 defendants were found to have used trademarks identical to registered marks without permission to net more than 700,000 yuan in sales.

Counterfeit crackdown

These two rulings follow continued pledges from the Chinese government to crack down on online counterfeiting

Last month, the State Administration for Mark Regulation (SAMR)  released a draft amendment for public consultation that promises tougher penalties for those selling fake goods.

Earlier this year,  WIPR spoke with Jenna Curtis, director of brand programmes at Corsearch and a guest speaker on  WIPR Trademarks Live, to discuss how exactly brands should adapt their protection approach when fighting against counterfeiting in China.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Beating China’s online counterfeiters
10 June 2021   As China continues down the path of globalisation, laws protecting IP have been playing catch up.
Copyright
COVID-19 dents EU-border anti-counterfeit efforts
2 December 2021   The number of fake goods detained at the EU border fell from 41 million in 2019 to 27 million in 2020, according to a report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the European Commission, which partly attributes the significant decrease to the COVID-19 pandemic.
article
Cartier sues Tiffany & Co for ‘High Jewelry’ secrets theft
1 March 2022   Jeweller Cartier has sued rival Tiffany & Co, accusing the company of poaching a Cartier manager in order to gain access to trade secrets related to its high-end jewellery collection.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis