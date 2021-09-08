Subscribe
shutterstock_325058183_crystal51
8 September 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

China aims to tighten laws against online counterfeiters

China has unveiled proposed revisions to its e-commerce law in a bid to crackdown on online counterfeit products as the country’s digital economy continues to flourish.

The country’s top regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), released the draft amendment for public consultation promising tough penalties for individuals and companies found selling fake products online.

The draft outlines detailed rules and the proposed additional punishments including the potential revocation of online business licences, and was first reported by the South China Morning Post.

It also extends the response window in which an operator’s merchant’s business can be restricted while IP disputes are investigated and resolved from 15 working days to 20.

The move, announced on Tuesday, August 31, comes as the country tightens regulation on its digital economy as part of its efforts to tackle China’s infamy as the main global source of counterfeit merchandise.

Tougher sanctions

In June, WIPR spoke with WIPR Trademarks Live guest Jenna Curtis, director of brand programmes at Corsearch, to discuss how exactly brands should adapt their protection approach when fighting against counterfeiting in China.

If passed, this latest proposed revision will update the country’s existing 2019 e-commerce law covering the requirement for registration and licensing of e-commerce operators, taxation, electronic payments and e-commerce dispute resolution, as well as the protection of IP.

According to the law, e-commerce operators can face penalties of up to 2 million yuan (US$309,400) if found liable for IP infringements. Before the law went into effect in 2019, online merchants were only liable when caught selling fake products.

In April, SAMR hit Chinese retail giant Alibaba with a$2.8 billion fine after an investigation determined that it had abused its market position for years.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Pinterest shakes photographer’s copyright claims

Tiang & Partners hires partner to lead IP practice

Class of 2021: Embracing opportunities

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Beating China’s online counterfeiters
10 June 2021   As China continues down the path of globalisation, laws protecting IP have been playing catch up.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis