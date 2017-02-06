Martin Schwimmer is a partner in the trademark and copyright practice group at Leason Ellis who litigates in US federal district and appellate courts, and in the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Through his work, Schwimmer has been at the forefront of the forces that have transformed trademark law‚Äîincluding domain names, blogging, search engines, ecommerce, and social media. Schwimmer is on the Amicus committee of INTA, working on cutting-edge appellate cases. Schwimmer is best known as the publisher of The Trademark Blog, a blog devoted to trademark and copyright law, as well as a Twitter microblog (@trademarkblog).