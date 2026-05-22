Request Trial

Rafael Rocha

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Head of Trademark Litigation & Brand Protection
  • Firm: Daniel Law
  • Jurisdiction: Brazil
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

World IP Day pledges from women across the industry
World IP Day pledges from women across the industry
Madrid protocol: The road to Madrid
‘A safe zone’: how mentors can help young women in law




More leaders

profile
André Oliveira
Partner   Daniel Law  




More features

Hoka 'curbs' competition law in major win for brand owners
Why Tesla is ‘forum shopping’ using InterDigital’s UK assets
Nigeria’s National IP Policy 2025: An analysis of key provisions
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute