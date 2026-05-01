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Leaders 2026
Fábio Leme
Fábio Leme
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Daniel Law Group
Jurisdiction:
Brazil
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Contentious
Level:
Senior-level
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Partner
Daniel Law Group
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Roberta Arantes
Partner, Head of Trademarks
Daniel Law Group
profile
Gustavo Sartori
Partner
Daniel Law Group
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