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Roberta Arantes

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Head of Trademarks
  • Firm: Daniel Law Group
  • Jurisdiction: Brazil
  • Services: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level






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