Subscribe
shutterstock_546883993_-sonpichit-salangsing-1
5 June 2019TrademarksPaulo Armando Innocente de Souza and Rafaella Gonçalves Franco

The liability of shop owners

Like many other developing countries, Brazil is engaged in a war against piracy, with different initiatives and strategies being executed by public and private entities to strike at the giant industry of counterfeited products, which is worth up to $460 billion annually worldwide, according to OECD’s 2018 report (an increase of 36% from 2016’s report). In Brazil, the losses caused by piracy are currently estimated at around $30 billion annually.

The effectiveness of civil anti-counterfeiting actions in Brazil may be jeopardised by the fact that most infringers are small retailers or individuals, which discourages civil actions due to a poor cost-benefit ratio (civil infringement actions may be expensive and time-consuming when targeted at very small infringers).

As a result, many enforcement strategies are limited to criminal actions with the exclusive purpose of seizing and destroying counterfeit products, without any effective order to prevent the infringers from resuming the illegal activity.

However, these obstacles are being overcome by new anti-piracy strategies targeted not at small retailers but at shopping malls and the commercial complexes that host them. Recent court decisions, mostly from São Paulo’s State Court, have accepted landlord liability arguments against recurrent piracy committed by retailers.

Case study

This is the case of a mall named Shopping 25, located in the most popular commercial area of São Paulo, where lots of stores are known in the market for selling products at a very low price reproducing well-known or highly reputed marks.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis