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John Caracappa

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Co-Chair IP
  • Firm: Steptoe
  • Jurisdiction: US
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: USA Patents 2025: Recommended, Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


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Leading the arena: WIPR identifies the top US trade secrets specialists of 2025
Leading the arena: WIPR identifies the top US trade secrets specialists of 2025
Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
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