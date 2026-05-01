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Boyd Cloern

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Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Steptoe
  • Jurisdiction: US, Global
  • Services: Trade Secrets, Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Global Trade Secrets 2025: Outstanding
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Leading the arena: WIPR identifies the top US trade secrets specialists of 2025
Leading the arena: WIPR identifies the top US trade secrets specialists of 2025
Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
Steptoe




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