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Leaders 2026
Jay Nuttall
Jay Nuttall
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Steptoe
Jurisdiction:
US
Services:
Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
USA Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Leading the arena: WIPR identifies the top US trade secrets specialists of 2025
Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
Steptoe
More leaders
profile
Leah Quadrino
Partner
Steptoe
profile
Boyd Cloern
Partner
Steptoe
profile
Grace Wang
Partner
Steptoe
profile
John Caracappa
Partner, Co-Chair IP
Steptoe
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