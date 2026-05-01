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Leaders 2026
Ian Gill
Ian Gill
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Venner Shipley
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
UK Trademarks 2025: Recommended
Level:
Senior-level
Company Latest
Venner Shipley aims at 'M4 tech corridor' with new UK office
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Clare Turnbull
Partner, Head of Trademarks
Venner Shipley
profile
Alex Brown
Partner, Head of Mechanical
Venner Shipley
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