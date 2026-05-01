Request Trial

Alex Brown

AlexBrown-square

Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Head of Mechanical
  • Firm: Venner Shipley
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Venner Shipley aims at 'M4 tech corridor' with new UK office
Venner Shipley aims at 'M4 tech corridor' with new UK office
EPO’s G1/19 decision has ‘far-reaching’ implications for AI: lawyers
UPC allows representation by UK patent attorneys




More leaders

profile
Clare Turnbull
Partner, Head of Trademarks   Venner Shipley  
profile
Ian Gill
Partner   Venner Shipley  




More features

WATCH: John Ward, trademarks VP and associate GC of Moderna, at INTA
Beyond logos: Brands face new challenges with non-traditional TMs
UK grants first $392m FRAND cross-licence in Samsung v ZTE dispute
WATCH: Roland Mallinson, head of brands at Taylor Wessing, INTA 2026