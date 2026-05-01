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Leaders 2026
Clare Turnbull
Clare Turnbull
Key details
Job title:
Partner, Head of Trademarks
Firm:
Venner Shipley
Jurisdiction:
UK
Services:
Trademarks
Type:
Non-Contentious
Rationale:
UK Trademarks 2025: Highly Recommended,
Leaders Directory 2025
Level:
Senior-level
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