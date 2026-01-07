Subscribe
WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its second UK Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.

The second edition provides a comprehensive overview of the leading law firms and practitioners in the United Kingdom's trademark landscape. These rankings distinguish between non-contentious work, which typically involves trademark filing, prosecution, strategy, and portfolio management, and contentious work, encompassing trademark litigation, dispute resolution, and enforcement. The research for these rankings acknowledges the increasing convergence of roles between trademark attorneys and solicitors, with the table reflecting a mix of traditional law firms, specialist IP boutiques, and attorney firms.

Several key developments have shaped the past year. The lingering effects of Brexit continue to influence trademark filing strategies, and concerns remain regarding the rise of unregulated representatives at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). Notably, the Supreme Court's judgment in Sky v SkyKick on bad faith in trademark specifications has significant implications for brand owners' filing strategies and enforcement. Additionally, the Court of Appeal's decision in Thatchers v Aldi regarding lookalike packaging has drawn considerable attention, highlighting the ongoing challenges in protecting brand identity. Firms in this area, like their counterparts in other spheres, are also increasingly engaging with IP issues arising from AI, and other technologies. The WIPR 2025 rankings will likely reflect these dynamic shifts in the UK trademark environment.



Firms

Individuals

Non-Contentious

Hall of Fame



Outstanding

Appleyard Lees
Bristows
CMS
D Young & Co
Mishcon de Reya
Taylor Wessing
Wiggin

Sally Britton, Mishcon de Reya

James Fish, J A Kemp

Mark Holah, Bird & Bird

Alistair Gay, Keltie

Kate O'Rourke, Mewburn Ellis

Tony Pluckrose, Boult Wade Tennant

Allan Poulter, Bird & Bird

Iain Stewart, Kilburn & Strode

Julius Stobbs, Stobbs IP

Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, Baker McKenzie

Catherine Wolfe, Boult Wade Tennant


Highly Recommended

Baker McKenzie
Bird & Bird
Boult Wade Tennant
Browne Jacobson
Charles Russell Speechlys
Fieldfisher
HGF
Haseltine Lake Kempner
J A Kemp
Jones Day
Keltie
Kilburn & Strode
Mewburn Ellis
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Simmons & Simmons
Stobbs IP
Venner Shipley
White & Case

Nick Bolter, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Anna Brackenbury, CMS

Michael Browne, Wiggin

Edward Carstairs, Gill Jennings & Every

Roy Crozier, Ionic Legal

Peter Dawson, Wiggin

Charlotte Duly, D Young & Co

Louise Goodsell, Stobbs IP

Felicity Hide, Boult

Andy King, Mewburn Ellis

Hastings Guise, Fieldfisher

Claire Lehr, Edwin Coe

Manuela Macchi, Keltie

Alasdair MacQuarrie, Gill Jennings & Every

Eleanor Merrett, CMS

Giles Parsons, Browne Jacobson

Charlotte Stirling, J A Kemp

Rowena Tolley, Kilburn & Strode

Giovanni Visintini, Troutman Pepper Locke

Catherine Wiseman, Barker Brettel

Sarah Wright, CMS

Clare Turnball, Venner Shipley


Recommended

Abion
Barker Brettell
Briffa
Carpmaels & Ransford
Cleveland Scott York
Dechert
Edwin Coe
Eversheds Sutherland
Forresters
Gill Jennings & Every
Greaves Brewster
Harbottle & Lewis
Hogan Lovells
Ionic Legal
K&L Gates
Katten Muchin Rosenman
Keystone Law
Lee & Thompson
Lewis Silkin
Marks & Clerk
Open Plan Law
Osborne Clark
Page White Farrer
Potter Clarkson
Reddie & Grose
Squire Patton Boggs
Troutman Pepper Locke

Tom Albertini, J A Kemp

Rebecca Anderson-Smith, Mewburn Ellis

Vicki Bennett, Dolleymores

Nick Bowie, Lewis Silkin

Mark Caddle, Withers & Rogers

Éamon Chawke, Briffa

Rachel Conroy, Boult

France Delord, Taylor Wessing

Kate Ellis, Eversheds Sutherland

Claire Evans, Mewburn Ellis

Ian Gill, Venner Shipley

Martin Henshall, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Corinna Hiscox, Greaves Brewster

Lorna Hobbs, Cleveland Scott York

Karla Hughes, White & Case

Sanjay Kapur, Potter Clarkson

Paul Kavanagh, Dechert

Sahira Khwaja, Hogan Lovells

Kerry Lee, Squire Patton Boggs

Steven Lane, Abion

Stuart Lester, Mishcon de Reya

Chris Lewis, Dolleymores

Andrew Marsden, Wilson Gunn

Amanda McDowall, Lee & Thompson

Chris McLeod, Elkington & Fife

Richard May, Osborne Clarke

Ben Mooneapillay, J A Kemp

Shireen Peermohamed, Harbottle & Lewis

Jason Rawkins, Taylor Wessing

Tim Rose, Wilson Gunn

Azhar Sadique, Abion

Anna Skurczynska, Open Plan Law

Nathan Smith, Katten Muchin Rosenman UK

Calum Smyth, Wiggin

Kieron Taylor, Swindell & Pearson

James Tumbridge, Keystone Lawyers

Steven Wake, Forresters

Nick White, Charles Russell Speechlys

Richard Wylie, HGF Limited


Notable

Abel + Imray
Crefovi
DMH Stallard
Dehns
Deloitte
Dolleymores
Elkington + Fife
Howard Kennedy
Murgitroyd
Norton Rose Fulbright
Pennington Manches Cooper
Springbird
Swindell & Pearson
Wilson Gunn
Withers & Rogers

Simon Bentley, Abel + Imray

Annabelle Gauberti, Crefovi

Daniel Hardman-Smart, Stobbs IP

Joanne Lecky, Murgitroyd

Jasmine Lalli, Osborne Clarke

Carole Nyahasha, Kilburn & Strode

Amelia Skelding, Swindell & Pearson

Nathan Smith, Dechert

Gavin Stenton, Pennington Manches Cooper

Steve Waine, Murgitroyd

Alex Watt, Howard Kennedy

Laura West, Springbird IP

Nick Womsley, Swindell & Pearson


Contentious

Hall of Fame

Margaret Briffa, Briffa



Outstanding

Bird & Bird
Brandsmiths
Bristows
CMS
Fieldfisher
Mishcon de Reya
Wiggin

Sara Ashby, Wiggin

Mary Bagnall, Charles Russell Speechlys

Jeremy Blum, Bristows

John Coldham, Gowling WLG

Andrew Lee, Brandsmiths

Roland Mallinson, Taylor Wessing

David Rose, Mishcon de Reya

Tom Scourfield, CMS

David Stone, White & Case


Highly Recommended

Baker McKenzie
Charles Russell Speechlys
Fox Williams
Haseltine Lake Kempner
Hogan Lovells
Jones Day
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Osborne Clark
Simmons & Simmons
Stobbs IP
Taylor Wessing
White & Case

Rachel Alexander, Wiggin

Arthur Artinian, K&L Gates

Simon Ayrton, Powell Gilbert

Nick Bolter, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Peter Brownlow, Bird & Bird

Paul Cox, Ionic Legal

Matthew Dick, D Young & Co

Ewan Grist, Bird & Bird

Jeremy Hertzog, Mishcon de Reya

Rob Jacob, Stephenson Harwood

Claire Lehr, Edwin Coe

John Linneker, Osborne Clark

Darren Meale, Simmons & Simmons

Tom Oliver, Powell Gilbert

Arty Rajendra, Osborne Clarke

Rebecca Swindells, Jones Day

James Tumbridge, Keystone Law

Joel Vertes, CMS


Recommended

Abion
Bear + Wolf
Beck Greener
Briffa
Browne Jacobson
D Young & Co
Edwin Coe
Eversheds Sutherland
Forresters
Gowling WLG
Gunnercooke
HGF
Harbottle & Lewis
Ionic Legal
J A Kemp
Keystone Law
Kilburn & Strode
Lee & Thompson
Lewis Silkin
Marks & Clerk
Open Plan Law
Palmer Biggs
Potter Clarkson
Powell Gilbert
RPC
Squire Patton Boggs
Stephenson Harwood
Troutman Pepper Locke

Ian Bartlett, Beck Greener

Nick Bowie, Lewis Silkin

Claire Breheny, Stobbs IP

Rosie Burbidge, Howard Kennedy

Peter Byrd, D Young & Co

John Colbourn, Wiggin

Adrian Dykes, White & Case

Kate Ellis, Eversheds Sutherland

Michael Forrester, Brandsmiths

Joanne Gibbs, Wiggin

Sarah Hadland, Open Plan Law

Chris Hawkes, Stobbs IP

Martin Henshall, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Mark Heritage, Bear + Wolf

Corinna Hiscox, Greaves & Brewster

Tamsin Holman, D Young & Co

Mark Kramer, Potter Clarkson

Steve Lane, Abion

Amanda McDowall, Lee & Thompson

William Miles, Briffa

Simon Miles, Edwin Coe

Ramsay Monime, Briffa

Sarah Mountain, RPC

Steve Palmer, Palmer Biggs PBIP

Kelly Saliger, CMS

Tristan Sherliker, Bird & Bird

Simon Tracey, Bear + Wolf

Peter Dawson, Wiggin

Michael Browne, Wiggin


Notable

Collyer Bristow
Greaves Brewster
Howard Kennedy
Gosia Evans, Harper James

Dewdney Drew, Murgitroyd

Priya Gandham, Brandsmiths

Thomasin Procter, Greaves & Brewster

Calum Smyth, Wiggin



