WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its second UK Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.

The second edition provides a comprehensive overview of the leading law firms and practitioners in the United Kingdom's trademark landscape. These rankings distinguish between non-contentious work, which typically involves trademark filing, prosecution, strategy, and portfolio management, and contentious work, encompassing trademark litigation, dispute resolution, and enforcement. The research for these rankings acknowledges the increasing convergence of roles between trademark attorneys and solicitors, with the table reflecting a mix of traditional law firms, specialist IP boutiques, and attorney firms.

Several key developments have shaped the past year. The lingering effects of Brexit continue to influence trademark filing strategies, and concerns remain regarding the rise of unregulated representatives at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). Notably, the Supreme Court's judgment in Sky v SkyKick on bad faith in trademark specifications has significant implications for brand owners' filing strategies and enforcement. Additionally, the Court of Appeal's decision in Thatchers v Aldi regarding lookalike packaging has drawn considerable attention, highlighting the ongoing challenges in protecting brand identity. Firms in this area, like their counterparts in other spheres, are also increasingly engaging with IP issues arising from AI, and other technologies. The WIPR 2025 rankings will likely reflect these dynamic shifts in the UK trademark environment.