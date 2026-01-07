Request Trial

Gosia Evans, Harper James

Overview:

Gosia Evans joined Harper James as a senior contentious IP lawyer in September 2024, leaving Cardiff-based Geldards where she led the contentious IP practice. Evans brings a wealth of varied experience to her practice, having worked in-house, advising leading beauty brands and having practised law in both the UK and Poland. This has enabled her to offer commercially focused advice to clients, who value her ability to distil complex information in an accessible way.

Evans has been relied on by a variety of clients from the charity and public sectors to guide them through IP disputes, including complex and high value litigation. She takes the time to fully understand clients’ businesses and needs, becoming their trusted counsel when the need to protect or defend their intangible assets arises.





Editor's picks

Who are the world’s best in-house counsel? Final call for the leading corporate IP professionals
In-House
Who are the world’s best in-house counsel? Final call for the leading corporate IP professionals
7 January 2026

Editor's picks

In-House
Who are the world’s best in-house counsel? Final call for the leading corporate IP professionals
7 January 2026
Patents
PTAB year in review: A shifting landscape and outlook for 2026
2 January 2026
Patents
UPC: A review of 2025 and what to expect in 2026
30 December 2025
In-House
Three in-house counsel perspectives on 2025–2026: Part 2
24 December 2025
AI
What counts as an ‘infringing copy’? Getty takes AI fight to appeals court
22 December 2025
Patents
Streaming setback: Nokia loses bid to shut down UK SEP dispute
19 December 2025

More on this story

Patents
Nokia ends global dispute with major consumer electronics company
8 January 2026   A multi-year patent licensing agreement, which covers Nokia’s video technology in a major implementer’s TVs, resolves all patent-related litigation between the pair.
Careers
‘All voices must be heard’: New CIPA president sets out plans for 2026
8 January 2026   Simon Wright says he will focus on engagement with in-house and SME members, as well as support the UK rejoining the UPC and more as he takes the reins at the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys.
Patents
How AI will be shaped by legal and regulatory developments in 2026
7 January 2026   Traceability and transparency of training practices, and the value of bespoke tools, are among the key AI trends that will be shaped by legal and regulatory developments in 2026, write experts from Rouse.

More on this story

Patents
Nokia ends global dispute with major consumer electronics company
8 January 2026   A multi-year patent licensing agreement, which covers Nokia’s video technology in a major implementer’s TVs, resolves all patent-related litigation between the pair.
Careers
‘All voices must be heard’: New CIPA president sets out plans for 2026
8 January 2026   Simon Wright says he will focus on engagement with in-house and SME members, as well as support the UK rejoining the UPC and more as he takes the reins at the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys.
Patents
How AI will be shaped by legal and regulatory developments in 2026
7 January 2026   Traceability and transparency of training practices, and the value of bespoke tools, are among the key AI trends that will be shaped by legal and regulatory developments in 2026, write experts from Rouse.