Request Trial

Daniel Byrne

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner, Barrister
  • Firm: Venner Shipley
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Rationale: Leaders Directory 2025
  • Level:Senior-level


Company Latest

Venner Shipley aims at 'M4 tech corridor' with new UK office
Venner Shipley aims at 'M4 tech corridor' with new UK office
Venner Shipley
UPC allows representation by UK patent attorneys




More leaders

profile
Ian Gill
Partner   Venner Shipley  
profile
Alex Brown
Partner, Head of Mechanical   Venner Shipley  
profile
Clare Turnbull
Partner, Head of Trademarks   Venner Shipley  




More features

Hoka 'curbs' competition law in major win for brand owners
Why Tesla is ‘forum shopping’ using InterDigital’s UK assets
UK appeals court overturns key ruling on trademark licensee damages
UK Court of Appeal decision in Nokia SEPs dispute may be a ‘game changer’