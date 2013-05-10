Subscribe

Edwin Coe

United Kingdom

www.edwincoe.com

Company latest

Trademarks
Brexit focus UK: The tangled web of trademarks
25 November 2016
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Edwin Coe


Leader Profiles

Claire Lehr
Partner  
Simon Miles
Partner  
Nick Phillips
Partner  


More features

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Keystone Law secures three new litigators
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis
NatWest lends £700k to software company in first IP-backed loan