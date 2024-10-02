Subscribe
2 October 2024Rankings Research

Global Trade Secrets 2024

WIPR Insights presents the Global Trade Secrets Rankings 2024. Following on from the inaugural GTS Rankings 2023, we acknowledge and celebrate the law firms and individuals who are the leading lights in trade secrets practice around the world.

This year, in the Hall of Fame category, highly esteemed Paul Hastings retiring partner Victoria Cundiff is entered alongside the venerable Jim Pooley who retains his crown from the 2023 rankings.

With increasingly rapid staff turnaround among tech firms in particular, confidential information and trade secrets are recognised as crucial to business success, and trade secrets as a practice is being taken much more seriously by clients and law firms alike.

A stand-out recent case includes the landmark $2 billion win for Appian in Pegasystems v Appian in 2022, which was reversed in July 2024. The parties are planning for a retrial.

And the biggest development in trade secrets regulation is the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC’s) proposed ban on non-compete clauses for employees in the US, finalised in April 2024. 

Immediately after, the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC) and a coalition of business organisations sued the FTC, branding the rule “unlawful” and a “blatant power grab”. 

In August, a Texas district court granted a summary judgment in favour of the plaintiffs, and halted the ban. The commission is expected to appeal this decision.

As always with the Rankings, we would like to thank the marketing teams, lawyers and clients for their time preparing submissions, providing feedback on firms and individuals, or offering reflections on the research process.

Firms

Individuals

Hall of Fame

Victoria Cundiff
James Pooley


Outstanding

Jones Day
Kirkland & Ellis
Latham & Watkins
Paul Hastings

Randall Kay, Jones Day

Doug Lumish, Latham & Watkins

Jeff Pade, Paul Hastings

Michael de Vries, Kirkland & Ellis


Highly Recommended

A&O Shearman
Dechert
Dentons
Gibson Dunn
Hogan Lovells
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
O’Melveny & Myers
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
Ropes & Gray
Seyfarth Shaw

David Almeling, O’Melveny & Myers

Adam Alper, Kirkland & Ellis

Daralyn Durie, Morrison Foerster

Seth Gerber, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Charles (Tait) Graves, Wilson Sonsini

Mark Klapow, Crowell & Moring

Robert Milligan, Seyfarth Shaw

Eric Weibust; Epstein Becker Green

Robert Williams, Bird & Bird


Recommended

Baker McKenzie
Bird & Bird
Cooley
Crowell & Moring
Freshfields
Goodwin Procter
Mishcon de Reya
Morrison & Foerster
Simmons & Simmons
WilmerHale
Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati

Amy Candido, Wilson Sonsini

Stefan Dittmer, Dentons

Adam Gershenson, Cooley

Constantin Rehaag, Dentons


Notable

DLA Piper
Eversheds Sutherland
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
Gowling WLG
Steptoe & Johnson
White & Case
Dean Pelletier, Pelletier Law
Randall Kahnke, Faegre Drinker
Russell Beck, Beck Reed Riden

Yar Chaikovsky, White & Case

Benjamin Fink, Berman Fink Van Horn

Katherine Perelli, Seyfarth Shaw

Charles Tait Graves, Wilson Sonsini 



Editor's picks

Trademarks
Snap wins early trademark approval for ‘Spectacles’ smartglasses
1 October 2024

Editor's picks

Trademarks
Snap wins early trademark approval for ‘Spectacles’ smartglasses
1 October 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘It’s quite unsettling’: How the UPC is changing Europe’s law firms
27 September 2024
Trademarks
Winning in the court of public opinion: How brands can own the ‘Goliath’
25 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘Every CMS filing is painful’: Notes from a Unified Patent Court dispute
25 September 2024
Patents
BMW v Arigna: Lessons from a coordinated litigation and PTAB strategy
24 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
Interview: Klaus Grabinski, UPC Court of Appeal president
23 September 2024



More articles

Snap wins early trademark approval for ‘Spectacles’ smartglasses
Design rights: Disclaimers and what corp lawyers want from externals
‘I’m breaking new ground’: Mölnlycke’s first TM attorney charts a new course
German court delivers first ruling on AI and copyright
Amazon’s EU legal head: ‘We partner with companies to stop fakes’
'This is a big problem’: The CRISPR controversy and the ‘mess’ at the heart of the EPO’s appeals boards
Brains and brands: Neuroscience, IP and why TM protection needs a rethink
‘It’s quite unsettling’: How the UPC is changing Europe’s law firms