Overview:

“100% a senior statesperson and still active”—Victoria Cundiff is unanimously and deservedly elevated by her peers as a Senior Statesperson in Global Trade Secrets.

“She has dedicated her career to the practice of trade secrets”, says one. Adds another: “Vicky is also brilliant, a wonderful resource. Through her leadership at Sedona she has been really developing this space. I tend to think of Vicky and Jim [Pooley] together, and her work has been critical to all of us.”

Victoria Cundiff has more than 40 years’ experience helping clients to preserve their information assets. In February 2023, she retired from Paul Hastings as a partner in the New York office, where for more than 30 years she counselled and litigated for emerging companies, joint ventures and global organisations from multiple industries.

She remains active as a trade secrets leader, lecturer, speaker, author, mentor and strategist.

Key matters:

Notably, Victoria Cundiff is chair of the Sedona Conference Working Group 12 on Trade Secrets Law, overseeing the preparation of a variety of commentaries in the field. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she teaches trade secrets law.

She is also a visiting lecturer at Yale Law School, teaching intellectual property law, and a fellow of Yale Law School’s Center for the Study of Corporate Law.

Cundiff has chaired the Practising Law Institute’s Advanced Trade Secret Law Program since 2016. Her speaking engagements include discussing damages in trade secrets disputes at the New York City Bar Association’s two-day Trade Secret Law Symposium, and discussing entrepreneurship and the role of trade secrets in fostering innovation and commercialisation at the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

She is a co-author of the recently released Trade Secret Case Management Judicial Guide, published by the US federal Judicial Conference. The guide was rolled out at a 2023 summer conference attended by members of the Federal Judiciary with mutual feedback on the project.

Cundiff has also taught programmes on trade secrets law for the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the Judicial Conference.