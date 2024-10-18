China PRC Trademarks Rankings 2024

Here you will find WIPR Rankings' China Trademarks - PRC Firms Contentious and Non-Contentious rankings of law firms and lawyers.
Spring Chang, Chang Tsi & Partners
Ding Xianjie, King & Wood Mallesons (retired and is now of counsel)
Huang Hui, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency
Bai Gang, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Lin Jiuchu, King & Wood Mallesons
Zhao Lei (Ray Zhao), Unitalen Attorneys at Law
Joe Simone, East IP
Hu Gang, CPA (HK)
Charles Feng, Tahota Law Firm
Ren Haiyen, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Tingxi Huo, Chofn IP
Jan Liu, LexField Law Offices
Zhanqing Tang, Chofn IP
Cecily Dong, HanKun Law Offices
Zhao Ling, CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Geoffrey Zha, LexField Law Offices
Helen Tang, East IP