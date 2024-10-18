Subscribe
18 October 2024Rankings Research

China PRC Trademarks Rankings 2024

Here you will find WIPR Rankings' China Trademarks - PRC Firms Contentious and Non-Contentious rankings of law firms and lawyers.



Firms

Individuals

Hall of Fame

Spring Chang, Chang Tsi & Partners

Ding Xianjie, King & Wood Mallesons (retired and is now of counsel)

Huang Hui, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency



Outstanding

CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Chang Tsi & Partners
King & Wood Mallesons
Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Bai Gang, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Lin Jiuchu, King & Wood Mallesons

Zhao Lei (Ray Zhao), Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Joe Simone, East IP


Highly Recommended

China Patent Agent (HK)
Kangxin Partners
LexField Law Offices
NTD Patent & Trademark Agency
Tahota Law Firm
Zhong Lun Law Firm

Hu Gang, CPA (HK)

Charles Feng, Tahota Law Firm

Ren Haiyen, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Tingxi Huo, Chofn IP

Jan Liu, LexField Law Offices

Zhanqing Tang, Chofn IP


Recommended

Beijing Sanyou Intellectual Property Agency
Chofn IP
East IP

Cecily Dong, HanKun Law Offices

Zhao Ling, CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office

Geoffrey Zha, LexField Law Offices

Helen Tang, East IP


Notable

China Sinda Intellectual Property
Global Law Office
JunHe
LiFang & Partners
Shanghai Pacific Legal
Shanghai Patent & Trademark Law Office


