Claire Lehr has over 20 years’ experience s in the trade mark field advising clients in their branding and trade mark matters. A partner in Edwin Coe, Claire is based in London. The non-contentious side of her practice spans the life cycle of trade marks, from searching and taking a trade mark application through to registration; she has had notable success in overcoming “difficult” absolute grounds objections and navigating a path to settlement in multi-jurisdictional opposition and other IPO proceedings. Increasingly, she advises on contentious matters, including infringement and passing off. Claire’s client portfolio includes established clients in the automobile, financial, hospitality / leisure and retail sectors. She chairs MARQUES’ Programming Team and currently serves as a Project Team Leader on INTA’s Leadership Development Committee.