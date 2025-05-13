Nick Phillips

Nick specialises in Intellectual Property and IT. Nick qualified as a solicitor in 1995 and joined Edwin Coe as a partner in 2013. Prior to joining Edwin Coe Nick co-founded and subsequently headed the IT/IP department in a large regional firm.Nick has considerable experience in advising clients on the implementation of the GDPR and on other data protection issues. He also regularly advises on a range of, e-commerce, domain name, intellectual property and internet related issues as well as on a wide variety of IT contracts.Nick also regularly advises on the protection, exploitation and enforcement of the full range of intellectual property rights. His clients include individual inventors, SMEs, larger companies, charities and international organisations. He has advised manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, ISPs, re-sellers, distributors and agents in a wide range of industries.