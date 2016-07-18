Simon Miles

Simon is a solicitor and a Chartered trade mark attorney. He advises on all aspects of intellectual property, and works with clients across a range of sectors including: media and entertainment, advertising and sport, fashion, cosmetics, restaurants and foodstuffs, and electronics. In relation to his contentious practice Simon has advised on a number of notable reported cases including: Philips Electronics NV v Remington (UK Court of Appeal) - the leading case in the EU in relation to “shape” trade marks; Daimler Chrysler v Alavi T/A Merc (UK High Court); the Football Fixtures’ database right cases (ECJ); Lifestyle Equities C.V v The Copyrights Group Limited (UK High Court), and easyGroup Limited v (1) Easy Live (Services) Ltd (UK High Court).

Simon is a former legal advisor to ECTA and a former Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys. Simon edits the Chapter on Free Movement of Goods and Parallel Imports chapter of the UK and the EU Trade Mark Handbooks published by Sweet & Maxwell.