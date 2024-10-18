China International Trademarks Rankings 2024
Here you will find WIPR Rankings' China Trademarks - International Firms Contentious and Non-Contentious.
Firms
Individuals
Hall of Fame
Loke Khoon-Tan, Baker McKenzie
Outstanding
Ruby Chan, Baker McKenzie
Hank Leung, Bird & Bird
Helen Xia, Hogan Lovells
Hatty Cui, Rouse
Ruby Chan, Baker McKenzie
Hatty Cui, Rouse
Hank Leung, Bird & Bird
Helen Xia, Hogan Lovells
Highly Recommended
Grace Guo, Hogan Lovells
Joe Simone, SIPS
Linda Chang, Rouse
Horace Lam, DLA Piper
Gabriela Kennedy, Mayer Brown
Scott Palmer, Perkins Coie
Christopher Woods, Kilpatrick Townsend
Ai-Leen Lim, AWA
Linda Chang, Rouse
Grace Guo, Hogan Lovells
Gabriela Kennedy, Mayer Brown
Horace Lam, DLA Piper
Ai-Leen Lim, AWA
Scott Palmer, Perkins Coie
Christopher Woods, Kilpatrick Townsend
Recommended
Matthew Laight, Bird & Bird
Ashley Zhao, AWA
Paolo Beconcini, Squire Patton Boggs
Annie Tsoi, Deacons
Nick Beckett, CMS
Paolo Beconcini, Squire Patton Boggs
Annie Tsoi, Deacons
Ashley Zhao, AWA
Notable
Andrea Fong, Wilkinson & Grist
Helen Tang, SIPS
Jonathan Chu, CMS
Jian Xu, Gowling WLG
Jonathan Chu, CMS
Andrea Fong, Wilkinson & Grist
Jian Xu, Gowling WLG