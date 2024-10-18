Subscribe
18 October 2024Rankings Research

China International Trademarks Rankings 2024

Here you will find WIPR Rankings' China Trademarks - International Firms Contentious and Non-Contentious.



Firms

Individuals

Hall of Fame

Loke Khoon-Tan, Baker McKenzie



Outstanding

Baker McKenzie
Bird & Bird
Hogan Lovells
Rouse
Ruby Chan, Baker McKenzie
Hank Leung, Bird & Bird
Helen Xia, Hogan Lovells
Hatty Cui, Rouse

Highly Recommended

DLA Piper
Kilpatrick Townsend
Mayer Brown
Perkins Coie
Squire Patton Boggs
Grace Guo, Hogan Lovells
Joe Simone, SIPS
Linda Chang, Rouse
Horace Lam, DLA Piper
Gabriela Kennedy, Mayer Brown
Scott Palmer, Perkins Coie
Christopher Woods, Kilpatrick Townsend
Ai-Leen Lim, AWA

Recommended

AWA Asia
Deacons
SIPS
Simmons & Simmons
Matthew Laight, Bird & Bird
Ashley Zhao, AWA
Paolo Beconcini, Squire Patton Boggs
Annie Tsoi, Deacons
Nick Beckett, CMS

Notable

CMS
Dentons
Ferrante
Gowling WLG
Norton Rose Fulbright
Andrea Fong, Wilkinson & Grist
Helen Tang, SIPS
Jonathan Chu, CMS
Jian Xu, Gowling WLG

