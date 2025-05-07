20 May 2025 Two global brands explain how legal teams are treading the fine line between environmental claims and credibility—and why staying quiet could cost more than speaking up.
India is bucking the global trend in IP filings and is well placed in key innovation areas, say Ashwin Julka and Bisman Kaur of Remfry & Sagar.
A dupe is, by definition, a copy—and a deception. But could it also erase the original mark? Johanna Gibson of Queen Mary University explores the implications of post-sale confusion.
It is complex but essential work to develop an effective anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy strategy in China, explains Ray (Lei) Zhao of Unitalen Attorneys at Law.
Rulings in patent ownership disputes have provided useful guidance on how China’s courts interpret the determination of rights, explains Ruo Cao and Mengxuan Zhang of China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd.
Brand owners in China should be aware of developments in trademark non-use cancellation examinations, says Shufang Zhang of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
A grey area between two competing concepts has been playing out in the courts the world over, explains Shaukat Ali of Dennemeyer & Associates.
Startups often have a great idea but there is plenty they should know before beginning the US patent process, says Reed Risenmay of Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch.
Nailing the country’s trademark application process can be achieved by following a series of steps, says Cynthia Wang of Kangxin.
19 May 2025 Drew DeVoogd of InterDigital explores recent IP changes in China, the EU, and emerging markets, and how to align your strategy accordingly.
18 May 2025 For AI’s biggest players, top-tier legal trademark service means fast responses, honest feedback, and no room for vague advice, finds Muireann Bolger.
16 May 2025 European Patent Office unveils report and dataset which strongly links tech standards and SEPs | Huawei, Ericsson, Qualcomm and Nokia among top authors of cited standards documents | Patent experts welcome the dataset at event marking report launch.
16 May 2025 WIPR launches new, improved 2025 edition | New approach marks beginning of a more selective, research-driven era | Directory contains carefully vetted cohort of 1,000 leading IP practitioners from 80 countries.
16 May 2025 Trademark activity surged across major markets in 2024 | Mainland China is largest filer worldwide despite dip in applications | Top portfolios across the board include Nestlé, Apple, and L’Oréal.
16 May 2025 A CJEU advocate general stepped in to untangle legal knots arising from conflicting copyright decisions. But his support for a fresh ‘recognisability test’ introduces an unwelcome twist, says Anna Maria Stein of Eversheds Sutherland.
16 May 2025 The US law firm has expanded its team with the appointment of the new partner, who brings experience in electronics, software, and automotive industries.
