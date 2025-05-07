Subscribe
‘Be transparent, not silent’: Ikea and Amazon on ‘green hushing’
20 May 2025   Two global brands explain how legal teams are treading the fine line between environmental claims and credibility—and why staying quiet could cost more than speaking up.
Europe’s IP chiefs call for measures to close innovation gap
20 May 2025
WATCH: Maximising IP impact through collaboration
20 May 2025
Lady Gaga opposes surf brand’s bid to wipe out ‘Mayhem’ merch
19 May 2025
From genAI to agentic AI: AT&T’s counsel on what comes next
19 May 2025
INTA confirms London as host city for Annual Meeting 2026
19 May 2025
INTA unveils key principles on AI and IP rights at Annual Meeting
19 May 2025
Trademarks
A burgeoning IP landscape
India is bucking the global trend in IP filings and is well placed in key innovation areas, say Ashwin Julka and Bisman Kaur of Remfry & Sagar.
Trademarks
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
A dupe is, by definition, a copy—and a deception. But could it also erase the original mark? Johanna Gibson of Queen Mary University explores the implications of post-sale confusion.
Trademarks
Fakes and how to fight them
It is complex but essential work to develop an effective anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy strategy in China, explains Ray (Lei) Zhao of Unitalen Attorneys at Law.
Patents
The good faith test
Rulings in patent ownership disputes have provided useful guidance on how China’s courts interpret the determination of rights, explains Ruo Cao and Mengxuan Zhang of China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd.
Trademarks
A close look at non-use TM examinations
Brand owners in China should be aware of developments in trademark non-use cancellation examinations, says Shufang Zhang of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
Trade secrets
Trade secrets versus whistleblower protection
A grey area between two competing concepts has been playing out in the courts the world over, explains Shaukat Ali of Dennemeyer & Associates.
Patents
Startups guide: From idea to patent
Startups often have a great idea but there is plenty they should know before beginning the US patent process, says Reed Risenmay of Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch.
Trademarks
Securing your brand in China
Nailing the country’s trademark application process can be achieved by following a series of steps, says Cynthia Wang of Kangxin.
Future of IP
WATCH: International IP developments – impact on global strategy
19 May 2025   Drew DeVoogd of InterDigital explores recent IP changes in China, the EU, and emerging markets, and how to align your strategy accordingly.
Trademarks
What OpenAI and Stability AI really want from their external counsel
18 May 2025   For AI’s biggest players, top-tier legal trademark service means fast responses, honest feedback, and no room for vague advice, finds Muireann Bolger.
Patents
EPO’s new SEP tool linking standards to patents could be 'gamechanger'
16 May 2025   European Patent Office unveils report and dataset which strongly links tech standards and SEPs | Huawei, Ericsson, Qualcomm and Nokia among top authors of cited standards documents | Patent experts welcome the dataset at event marking report launch.
Law firm news
Newly transformed WIPR Leaders 2025 places quality over quantity
16 May 2025   WIPR launches new, improved 2025 edition | New approach marks beginning of a more selective, research-driven era | Directory contains carefully vetted cohort of 1,000 leading IP practitioners from 80 countries.
Trademarks
China leads global TM filings while US sees first growth since 2020
16 May 2025   Trademark activity surged across major markets in 2024 | Mainland China is largest filer worldwide despite dip in applications | Top portfolios across the board include Nestlé, Apple, and L’Oréal.
Copyright
Recognisability tests in copyright infringement cases: A step too far?
16 May 2025   A CJEU advocate general stepped in to untangle legal knots arising from conflicting copyright decisions. But his support for a fresh ‘recognisability test’ introduces an unwelcome twist, says Anna Maria Stein of Eversheds Sutherland.
Careers
PierFerd adds expert software litigator to Chicago office
16 May 2025   The US law firm has expanded its team with the appointment of the new partner, who brings experience in electronics, software, and automotive industries.
