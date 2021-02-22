Subscribe
22 February 2021

Burberry wins prelim injunction against Chinese ‘Baneberry’ brand

Burberry has secured a preliminary injunction against Shanhai-based Xinboli Trading, the owner of the Baneberry brand, in a Chinese court after it accused the company of trademark infringement.

Trademarks
Burberry and JCPenney settle ‘Haymarket’ trademark row
12 April 2016   Burberry has settled its trademark infringement lawsuit with US retailer JCPenney in a dispute centring on the luxury brand’s iconic checked pattern.
Trademarks
Burberry and Louis Vuitton lose counterfeiting case in Singapore
9 January 2019   Burberry and Louis Vuitton have lost their appeal in the Supreme Court of Singapore in a trademark dispute against a local shipping company.


