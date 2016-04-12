Burberry and JCPenney settle ‘Haymarket’ trademark row

Burberry has settled its trademark infringement lawsuit with US retailer JCPenney in a dispute centring on the luxury brand’s iconic checked pattern.

According to a Burberry spokesperson the matter was resolved “amicably”, but no further details were given.

In the lawsuit, filed in February this year at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, UK-based Burberry said JCPenney sells jackets and “scarf coats” that infringe the design.

Burberry’s signature beige, red and black checked pattern is known as the ‘Haymarket check’.

The company claimed JCPenney kept selling its infringing products despite being aware of Burberry’s objections.