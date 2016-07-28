Subscribe
28 July 2016Trademarks

Burberry sues rapper ‘Burberry Perry’ for trademark infringement

UK fashion brand Burberry has accused a US rapper of trademark infringement because his pseudonym is Burberry Perry.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Burberry said rapper Perry Moise, aka Burberry Perry, had also used Burberry’s signature checked pattern on his album artwork and social media page.

“Defendant adopted ‘Burberry Perry’ as his stage name, without the authorisation of Burberry, and is using the fame and renown of the Burberry trademark for his own personal gain,” Burberry said in its complaint, filed on Monday, July 25.

Burberry claimed it had tried to contact Perry on multiple occasions to request that he cease-and-desist from all uses of the ‘Burberry’ word mark, but that he failed to comply with the requests.

In its complaint Burberry said it has owned US-based trademarks for its name since 1929 and has sold products under the name for “well over a century”.

Burberry added that Perry “has long been a fan” of Burberry’s clothing and accessories.

“Defendant’s affection for Burberry and his intent to be associated with the brand is well documented in images of defendant wearing Burberry clothing—many of which defendant posted to the internet himself,” the complaint added.

Burberry is asking the court to order Perry to cease all use of its various trademarks including both the name and checked logo.

