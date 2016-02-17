Burberry sues JCPenney for trademark infringement

Luxury brand Burberry has sued US retailer JCPenney for allegedly selling clothing that copies its famous checked design.

In a trademark infringement lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, UK-based Burberry said JCPenney sells jackets and “scarf coats” that infringe the design.

Burberry’s signature beige, red and black chequered pattern is known as the ‘Haymarket check’.

The company claimed JCPenney kept selling its infringing products despite being aware of Burberry’s objections.

Among the products asserted in the complaint, filed on February 9, are jackets with the pattern and scarf coats, which are scarves carrying the design alongside a matching coat, Reuters reported.

Burberry is a staunch defender of its checked pattern.

In 2014, WIPR reported that the company had filed a trademark lawsuit in South Korea accusing underwear company SBW of using the pattern. The fashion house said that SBW, which sells a range of men’s and women’s underwear, violated its trademark.