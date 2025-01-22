Subscribe

Joseph Drayton, Proskauer Rose

Overview:

A peer who has worked with Proskauer Rose partner Joe Drayton on the other side says they “couldn’t help being impressed” by him. Drayton has represented big-name clients including Bloomberg and Motorola Mobility in patent litigation, before state and federal courts as well as the International Trade Commission and American Arbitration Association.

Drayton has been recognised for both his high level of skill as a lawyer and contributions to the legal profession more broadly. As well as patents, his expertise covers copyright, trademark, and trade secrets across diverse industries.





Editor's picks

Trademarks
Thatchers v Aldi: A lookalikes playbook for brands?
22 January 2025

Editor's picks

Trademarks
Thatchers v Aldi: A lookalikes playbook for brands?
22 January 2025
Trademarks
‘It hurts’: Australia reels after ‘Uggs’ forced to rename abroad
17 January 2025
Future of IP
EPO report reveals leading tech investors in Europe
16 January 2025
Artificial Intelligence
UK govt aims for balancing act in ambitious AI plan
14 January 2025
Trademarks
Will Walmart’s Birkin gambit be worth it in the end?
13 January 2025
Trademarks
Should a musician’s headshot qualify for TM protection? ‘Yes’ says INTA
10 January 2025