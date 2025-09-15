Subscribe
15 September 2025

China International Trademarks Rankings 2025

WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its latest China International Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.

The international trademark landscape continues to grow in complexity, shaped by globalisation, rapid technological change, and evolving regulatory regimes. As brands expand across borders and digital platforms, the need for coordinated, strategic, and forward-looking IP protection has never been greater.

Leading international firms are responding with innovative, cross-practice approaches that combine deep legal expertise with commercial insight. They are managing vast global portfolios, resolving multi-jurisdictional disputes, and advising on brand strategy in an era defined by data, AI, and borderless commerce. Their ability to navigate diverse legal systems and cultural contexts has made them indispensable partners to the world’s most recognisable brands.

The China International Trademark Rankings 2025 recognises the firms and practitioners (see table below) who set the standard for excellence in global brand protection. Recognised for their skill, strategic vision, and client service, they play a pivotal role in shaping the future of international IP practice. For additional insight and comments on ranked firms, select or click on the firm name of your choice to peruse their editorial.



Firms

Individuals

Non-Contentious

Hall of Fame

Loke Khoon-Tan, Baker McKenzie



Outstanding

Baker McKenzie
Bird & Bird
Hogan Lovells
Rouse

Ruby Chan, Baker McKenzie

Hatty Cui, Rouse

Hank Leung, Bird & Bird

Helen Xia, Hogan Lovells


Highly Recommended

DLA Piper
Kilpatrick Townsend
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Squire Patton Boggs
Scott Palmer, Loeb & Loeb

Paolo Beconcini, Squire Patton Boggs

Grace Guo, Hogan Lovells

Gabriela Kennedy, Mayer Brown

Sher Hann Chua, Linklaters

Horace Lam, DLA Piper

Ai-Leen Lim, AWA

Scott Palmer, Loeb & Loeb

Christopher Woods, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton



Recommended

AWA Asia
Deacons
Simmons & Simmons

Jonathan Chu, CMS

Andrea Fong, Wilkinson & Grist

Ashley Zhao, AWA


Notable

CMS
Dentons
Ferrante
Gowling WLG
Marks & Clerk
Wilkinson & Grist

Jian Xu, Gowling WLG


Contentious

Hall of Fame

Loke Khoon-Tan, Baker McKenzie



Outstanding

Baker McKenzie
Bird & Bird
Hogan Lovells

Helen Xia, Hogan Lovells

Alison Wong, Bird & Bird

Zhen (Katie) Feng, Hogan Lovells


Highly Recommended

A&O Shearman
DLA Piper
Deacons
Rouse
Simmons & Simmons
Scott Palmer, Loeb & Loeb

Edward Chatterton, DLA Piper

George Chan, Simmons & Simmons

Gabriela Kennedy, Mayer Brown

Horace Lam, DLA Piper

Eugene Low, Hogan Lovells

Scott Palmer, Loeb & Loeb

Christopher Woods, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton


Recommended

Kilpatrick Townsend
Mayer Brown

Jonathan Chu, CMS

Ling Ho, Clifford Chance


Notable

Clifford Chance
Finnegan




