China International Trademarks Rankings 2025

WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its latest China International Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.

The international trademark landscape continues to grow in complexity, shaped by globalisation, rapid technological change, and evolving regulatory regimes. As brands expand across borders and digital platforms, the need for coordinated, strategic, and forward-looking IP protection has never been greater.

Leading international firms are responding with innovative, cross-practice approaches that combine deep legal expertise with commercial insight. They are managing vast global portfolios, resolving multi-jurisdictional disputes, and advising on brand strategy in an era defined by data, AI, and borderless commerce. Their ability to navigate diverse legal systems and cultural contexts has made them indispensable partners to the world’s most recognisable brands.

The China International Trademark Rankings 2025 recognises the firms and practitioners (see table below) who set the standard for excellence in global brand protection. Recognised for their skill, strategic vision, and client service, they play a pivotal role in shaping the future of international IP practice. For additional insight and comments on ranked firms, select or click on the firm name of your choice to peruse their editorial.