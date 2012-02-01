Subscribe
1 February 2012

Online protests stop SOPA

The US Congress has postponed its consideration of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and the Protect IP Act (PIPA) after online protests aimed at the anti-piracy legislation.

Copyright
Tech companies voice SOPA concerns
1 December 2011   The Business Software Alliance (BSA) and companies including Google, Mozilla, eBay and Twitter have raised concerns that the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) could threaten Internet companies and innovation.


