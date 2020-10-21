Subscribe
21 October 2020CopyrightSarah Morgan

Corsearch boosts anti-piracy expertise with acquisition

US trademark searching company Corsearch has strengthened its brand protection expertise with the acquisition of anti-piracy company Marketly.

The deal comes just two months after Corsearch announced it was buying Finland-based TrademarkNow.

Tobias Hartmann, Corsearch CEO, said: “Marketly is a natural choice for Corsearch because its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-market results enhance our existing brand protection strengths.

“Adding anti-piracy to our suite of services means Corsearch will offer a truly integrated umbrella solution. It's our mission to support customers through total brand protection.”

Announced yesterday, October 20, the acquisition will let Corsearch combine Marketly’s anti-piracy solutions with its global data sets which, in turn, will allow businesses to “centralise and streamline their brand protection operations and efficiently pinpoint high-profile infringer networks”.

Marketly founder Pulin Thakkar said: “Corsearch is an ideal partner to expand how Marketly serves its customers. My team and I are honoured to lead Corsearch's anti-piracy offering with innovative technology solutions that deliver measurable impact for content creators and their businesses.”

Corsearch has made a series of acquisitions in the past year. In addition to its TrademarkNow announcement in August, the company has acquired anti-counterfeiting service Pointer Brand Protection.

Last year, Corsearch bought Sweden-based Yellow Brand Protection, a provider of online anti-counterfeiting and brand protection services.

Corsearch is not the only company engaged in mergers and acquisition activity in the IP services industry.

In June this year, IP service provider Anaqua acquired O P Solutions, an IP management software and practice automation provider.

One month later, Clarivate Analytics announced it was combining with CPA Global to create the largest IP services provider in the world.

