natee-meepian
27 August 2020

Corsearch acquires TrademarkNow in latest M&A

US trademark searching company  Corsearch has announced the acquisition of Finland-based  TrademarkNow, marking the latest in a slew of mergers in the IP services industry.

TrademarkNow was founded in 2012 by Mikael Kolehmainen, Heikki Vesalainen, and Matti Kokkola.

Its products include clearance searching tool NameCheck, and BrandWatch, which alerts customers to potentially infringing trademark applications.

“We believe that connecting TrademarkNow’s innovative people and cutting-edge platform with Corsearch’s own is an important development for the future of trademark searching and watching,” a Corsearch statement said.

Kolehmainen, who serves as CEO of TrademarkNow, said the aim of the merger was to “transform the work of trademark professionals by providing reliable data in a secure, structured, and easy-to-use way”.

The shape of the IP services industry has changed significantly in recent years, with an increasing trend towards consolidation and mergers.

Last month, Clarivate Analytics announced it was  combining with CPA Global to create the largest IP services provider in the world.

Earlier this year, Corsearch also purchased anti-counterfeiting service Pointer Brand Protection, following the 2018 acquisition of Yellow Brand Protection.

Corsearch was sold by Wolters Kluwer for $140 million in 2017 to Audax Private Equity.

