Subscribe
1 December 2011Copyright

Tech companies voice SOPA concerns

The Business Software Alliance (BSA) and companies including Google, Mozilla, eBay and Twitter have raised concerns that the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) could threaten Internet companies and innovation.

A bipartisan group in the US House of Representatives introduced the new IP legislation in October 2011.

The group wants to allow the Attorney General to seek injunctions against foreign websites that profit from piracy and counterfeiting, to increase criminal penalties for traffickers of counterfeit medicine and military goods, and to improve co-ordination between IP enforcement agencies in the US.

Twelve politicians sponsored the legislation, including House Judiciary Committee chairman Lamar Smith and IP Subcommittee chairman Bob Goodlatte.

In a statement, Goodlatte said: “American inventors, authors, and entrepreneurs have been forced to stand by and watch as their works are stolen by foreign infringers beyond the reach of current US laws. This legislation will update the laws to ensure that the economic incentives … remain effective in the 21st Century’s global marketplace.”

On hearing the news, BSA president and chief executive officer Robert Holleyman said in a statement that the bipartisan group has “taken a good step by introducing legislation to address the problem of online piracy”.

However, Holleyman said in a blog post after attending a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in November 2011 that the idea behind the legislation, which is to remove the ability of pirates to profit from theft, has to be “done with a fine touch”.

“As it now stands, however, [the legislation] could sweep in more than just truly egregious actors. To fix this problem, definitions of who can be the subject of legal actions and what remedies are imposed must be tightened and narrowed.”

Google copyright policy counsel Katherine Oyama testified at the hearing. She called the legislation “overly broad” and said that it would undermine the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) by sweeping in “innocent websites that have violated no law” and imposing “harsh and arbitrary sanctions without due process”.

Aol, eBay, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Mozilla, Twitter, Yahoo! and Zynga Game Network wrote to the US Congress in November 2011 to express their concerns about the legislation.

The group said it was particularly concerned that the legislation would “seriously undermine” the DMCA’s safe harbour for Internet companies that act in good faith to remove infringing content from their sites.

Responding to Google’s objections, House Judiciary Committee chairman Smith said in a statement that the objections “should come as no surprise”, as Google had recently settled a federal criminal investigation into the company’s active promotion of rogue websites that sell illegal prescription and counterfeit drugs.

He added: “Given Google’s record, their objection to authorizing a court to order a search engine to not steer consumers to foreign rogue sites is more easily understood.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Online protests stop SOPA
1 February 2012   The US Congress has postponed its consideration of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and the Protect IP Act (PIPA) after online protests aimed at the anti-piracy legislation.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation