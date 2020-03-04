Subscribe
4 March 2020

ACE shuts down Australia-based IPTV pirates

Anti-piracy and copyright protection body the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment ( ACE) has helped shut down Aus Media Streaming, a “piracy outfit that was selling internet protocol television (IPTV) set-top boxes and subscriptions”.

Following an investigation by ACE representatives, Aus Media Streaming has agreed to immediately cease all piracy operations.

According to a statement released by the organisation, the action is part of an ongoing effort to disrupt other similar illegal IPTV and ISD (illicit streaming device) operators and distributors in Australia.

ACE has already secured the closure of 31 other piracy operations involved in the distribution and sale of pre-loaded piracy devices, apps, and IPTV subscriptions, claimed the statement.

“ACE is committed to protecting the legitimate international market for creative content through a range of tactics to reduce piracy,” said Karyn Temple, senior executive vice president and global general counsel of the Motion Picture Association.

“The closure of Aus Media Streaming is the latest in a series of victories that can protect Australian creators and ensure that legal services can continue to thrive,” she added.

IPTV is the delivery of programming via internet protocol networks, the technology that underpins the success of content providers such as Netflix.

However, the statement said, Aus Media set-top boxes came “pre-loaded with piracy applications and add-ons, and the IPTV subscriptions provided access to pirated content via its website”, including 4,000 live TV channels and more than 1,000 on-demand movies and television shows.

ACE is a global coalition dedicated to protecting the legal market for creative content and reducing online piracy, with members including Amazon, BBC Worldwide, HBO, MGM, Netflix, Paramount, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and Warner Bros.

