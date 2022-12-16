Subscribe
shutterstock_2223902229_pedrosala
16 December 2022CopyrightStaff Writer

IPTV devices generate €1bn of illicit revenue per year

Report spotlights illegal consumption of internet-based TV | Legal pay-TV providers suffered more than €3 billion in losses for 2021.

The illegal consumption of internet-based TV—or internet protocol television (IPTV)—is generating just over €1 billion of revenue per year, according to a new report released this week.

Commissioned by the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA), the report found that legal pay-TV providers incurred €3.2 billion in losses in 2021 due to pirated TV in Europe.

It also found that nearly 5% of the EU’s and UK’s populations use illicit IPTV.

“Illicit IPTV is a relatively recent phenomenon in the realm of digital piracy,” explained the report. “Several factors contribute to its proliferation, including the low entry barriers for pirate services and the high rewards with limited risk of enforcement.

“Technical and legislative challenges make fighting this form of piracy difficult.”

In 2021, nearly 17.1 million individuals (4.5% of the population) were using illicit IPTV services. This represented a 25% increase compared with 2018, when 3.7 million individuals (3.6% of the population) used illicit IPTV.

Overall, said the report, this was a considerable share of the population considering that the European market consists of 161 million people who watch internet-streamed TV overall (based on Eurostat Household Survey 2020).

This share hiked among young Europeans, with 11.8% of people aged 16-24 accessing unauthorised IPTV.

The Netherlands has the highest share of the population using illicit IPTV (8.2%).  Economies where IPTV piracy is high (ranging from 6% up to 8%) include Luxembourg, Ireland, Sweden, Malta, Denmark, Finland, the UK, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Spain.

“A number of factors come into play when defining the reasons for the increase in users of pirated IPTV,” added the report. “It is important to emphasise the overall proliferation of IPTV services. Consumers have become more familiar with accessing AV content by this means.”

According to the AAPA, consumer perception toward copyright and online infringement plays an important role, along with the fact that infringers and online criminals have become increasingly sophisticated so that users are often misled by the professional look of some illicit IPTV services.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Unilever settles Ben & Jerry’s dispute after 20+ years

CIPA’s Daniel Chew: ‘We must dispel UPC myths’

South Africa: Where is the trade secrets rulebook?

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Texas court awards Dish £31m in IPTV copyright dispute
19 November 2021   The US District Court for the Southern District of Texas has awarded US television producer Dish Network $31 million in damages, after finding that IPTV provider ChitramTV had wilfully infringed 207 of Dish’s copyrighted works.
Copyright
ACE shuts down Australia-based IPTV pirates
4 March 2020   Anti-piracy and copyright protection body the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment has helped shut down Aus Media Streaming, a “piracy outfit that was selling internet protocol television set-top boxes and subscriptions”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary