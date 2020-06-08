Subscribe
apiguide
8 June 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Japan agrees new laws to tackle manga pirates

Japan is set to enact a formal ban on illegal manga downloads, as the country continues to grapple with online piracy of one of its most famous cultural exports.

The National Diet, Japan’s parliament, has passed an update to the country’s copyright laws which will extend anti-piracy provisions to manga, magazines, and academic texts,  The Japan Times reports.

The law, which will come into effect on October 1, has been under consideration for more than a year and is just the latest sign that Japan is taking online manga piracy more seriously.

Last July, Filipino police arrested a man suspected of being behind Manga-Mura—a Japanese pirate manga website which a copyright monitoring group claimed cost publishers $3 billion in revenue.

Romi Hoshino has since been deported to Japan to face charges related to what the  Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) estimated to be Japan’s “worst-ever” copyright violation.

The website was shut down in April 2018, having been subjected to unprecedented site-blocking orders.

The new legislation passed by the Diet will extend the scope of anti-piracy laws which previously only covered music and videos.

It also includes a ban on so-called “leech websites” which provide hyperlinks to torrent files of pirate material, The Japan Times adds. Those found to be operating a leech website will face up to five years in prison or a maximum fine of ¥5 million ($45,690). These provisions will come into effect earlier than the rest of the law, on October 1.

The law provides for exemptions including parody works and unintentional screenshots featuring copyright-protected material.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

US customs seizes nearly 900,000 COVID-19 counterfeits

Tiffany sued over colour-changing jewellery

ITC rejects Hanwha’s patent claims but further litigation looms

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Japan: A major design change
10 August 2020   Ryo Maruyama of Kyosei International Patent Office reports on the new protection offered under the recently amended Japanese Design Law.
Copyright
Japan considers new cosplay copyright rules
27 January 2021   The Japanese government is considering how best to regulate cosplay using copyright law.
Copyright
Manga publisher asks Google to identify online pirates
2 November 2021   Japanese Manga publisher Shueisha has asked technology company Google and internet service provider Hurricane Electric to disclose information about alleged copyright infringers to assist it in bringing a lawsuit against the perpetrators in Japan.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India