Subscribe
shutterstock_1106032583_soundaholic_studio
27 January 2021Copyright

Japan considers new cosplay copyright rules

The Japanese government is considering how best to regulate cosplay using copyright law.

American anime publisher Crunchyroll reported news of the discussions on Sunday, January 24.

Cosplay, which is a portmanteau of the words “costume play”, describes a situation where cosplayers dress up as specific characters. Those in costume often take on the role of the character they are seeking to portray, as well as the appearance.

Popular sources of cosplay include anime (Japanese computer animation) and manga (Japanese comics or graphic novels).

Cosplay has grown increasingly popular, with some cosplayers earning large sums of money from endorsements and as social media influencers.

The Japanese government is said to be considering whether new rules should be devised to regulate potential copyright disputes between cosplayers and the owners of the relevant IP.

The government has found that the current regulations in this area are unclear and insufficient, as there is no law which protects both the cosplayer and the copyright owner.

Currently, if a person is engaging in cosplay as a hobby and they are not making money from it, they are not breaking any laws. However, if images of that person in cosplay are shared online or sold, it could be argued that the cosplayer falls foul of Japan’s copyright laws as they presently stand.

Yet, it is very difficult for cosplayers to contact the original creators and artists to seek permission to portray their characters via cosplay.

Taro Yamada, a member of Japan’s House of Councillors, has called for the development of a database of copyright owners. This would enable people to seek permission from the copyright owner of the character they wish to cosplay.

Shinji Inoue, Minister of State, said that the government is liaising with both copyright owners and cosplayers to determine the best way forward. Enako, one of Japan’s most famous cosplayer, is one of the people involved in these talks.

The discussions are part of the government’s ‘Cool Japan’ strategy. The branding initiative, which is led by Japan’s IP Strategy Headquarters, seeks to share aspects of Japan’s culture, including food, fashion, and entertainment with the rest of the world, cementing Japan’s cultural and diplomatic ties to other countries.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Stobbs launches ‘IP-as-a-service’ platform for brand owners

USITC attorney backs BAT in Philip Morris patent dispute

EU calls for comments on GI scheme review

Accutrainee launches scholarship for aspiring black lawyers

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
Japan: The end of ‘multi-multi claims’
29 June 2022   Multi-multi claims are no longer allowed and applicants for patent and utility models need to be careful, warns Ryo Maruyama of Kyosei International Patent Office.
Global Trade Secrets
Japan’s Supreme Court gives first ruling on a Criminal Trade Secret Infringement
21 November 2022   As Japan sees its first decision involving a criminal trade secret infringement crime, Takanori Abe of Abe & Partners provides a summary of the facts.
Jurisdiction reports
A new era for business disputes in Japan
17 January 2023   The country’s first dedicated Business Court will offer more collaboration on IP cases, state-of-the-art facilities for use in lawsuits and access to expert advice, says Ryo Maruyama of Kyosei International Patent Office.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India