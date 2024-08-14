Subscribe

Yash Vardhan Rana

Key details

  • Job title: Founder and Principal Attorney
  • Firm: YVR Law Offices
  • Jurisdiction: India








More features

OpenAI's unconventional IP strategy for ChatGPT
Technical prejudice in support of inventive step: A double-edged sword?
Unpacking Prime Hydration’s Olympic TM suit
Overcoming enforcement challenges in Tanzania