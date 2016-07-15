Sunil B. Krishna
Key Details
- Consultant
- 91 22 2200 6322 | Ext: 208
- sunil@krishnaandsaurastri.com
Mr. Krishna's area of practice encompasses the entire spectrum of intellectual property management. He has to his credit vast and diverse experience in Trade Mark prosecution. In addition, he is actively involved in counseling a wide range of Indian and multinational clients. He has been playing a pivotal role in client counseling, especially in the development of IP portfolios, licensing and joint ventures.
Professional Highlights
Practice Areas :