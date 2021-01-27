Samantha Copeling

Samantha is a consultant and trademark attorney in Adams & Adams’s Trademark Department. She graduated with an LLB from Cape Town University in 1990. She practices in the Trademark Prosecution Department and specialises in clearance searches, all aspects of trademark registration and portfolio management. She advises clients from a wide range of industries. The focus of her work is in South Africa and all African countries. She is a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property and is a member of the South African Trademark Law Committee, INTA and PTMG.