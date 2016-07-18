Subscribe

Kelly Thompson

Key Details

Kelly Thompson is a senior partner and trademark attorney in the trademark litigation group and the current chairperson of Adams & Adams.

She is an experienced, top-tier ranked attorney and trademark practitioner. Thompson advises some of the world’s top multi-national organisations on the protection and enforcement of their brands and other intellectual property in Africa. She also specialises in advertising law and disputes.





